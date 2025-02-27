St. Paul police have arrested a man they suspect stabbed and killed his wife in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood on Wednesday.
Arrest made after fatal stabbing in St. Paul home
Police said the suspect and victim are believed to be husband and wife.
The suspect reported the homicide at 3:10 p.m. and was found covered in blood at a home on the 400 block of Central Avenue W., Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said at a news conference. The victim was hospitalized but later died from her injuries.
Another adult and a small child were also found inside the residence but were uninjured.
Vixayvong said he did not know if the home, situated in a cul-de-sac, had been the subject of prior police calls. A neighbor who declined to be identified said she had not noticed any previous disturbances and said the neighborhood is generally quiet.
Last October, Violence Free Minnesota released a report showing 40 homicides related to intimate partner violence in 2023 across the state — the highest number the organization recorded since it began tracking the issues in 1989.
The report noted that service providers for victims have reported higher rates of intimate partner violence, and in more severe forms, since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Meanwhile, there has not been a proportional investment in advocacy and prevention services.
The incident is St. Paul’s first homicide of 2025. Four were reported as of the same date last year.
How to find help:
For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995.
The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.
A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, which serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.
Police said the suspect and victim are believed to be husband and wife.