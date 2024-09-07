Twin Cities Suburbs

18-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Plymouth

Man suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” after a crash on Thursday.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 7, 2024 at 7:19PM

A Minnesota family is grieving an 18-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Landon Drake Cole’s motorcycle hit another vehicle at 12:10 p.m. Thursday near 28th Avenue N. and Vicksburg Lane N. in Plymouth.

Cole, of Maple Grove, was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment in the emergency room. He died of “multiple blunt force injuries,” the medical examiner said in a release on Saturday.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
News & Politics

Axel Steuer, who guided Gustavus Adolphus College through 1998 tornado, dies at 81

card image

Axek Steuer, an American “success story,” came to the U.S. as a refugee from Germany in 1952.

Twin Cities Suburbs

18-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Plymouth

News & Politics

Minnesota affordable housing nonprofit hopes to raise $65 million amid ‘general distress’

card image