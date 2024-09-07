A Minnesota family is grieving an 18-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident.
18-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Plymouth
Man suffered “multiple blunt force injuries” after a crash on Thursday.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 7, 2024 at 7:19PM
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Landon Drake Cole’s motorcycle hit another vehicle at 12:10 p.m. Thursday near 28th Avenue N. and Vicksburg Lane N. in Plymouth.
Cole, of Maple Grove, was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment in the emergency room. He died of “multiple blunt force injuries,” the medical examiner said in a release on Saturday.
