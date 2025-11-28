Eat & Drink

15 picks for eating (and drinking) your way through Northfield’s restaurant scene

November 28, 2025
Patrons eat at “Reunion”, a local bar and restaurant inside a restored mid 19th-century building from in downtown Northfield. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Spend a day in this picturesque college town, and fuel up at these places whether you’re there morning, noon or night — or all three.

By Nancy Ngo,

Joy Summers and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With the Cannon River rolling under bridges and day-trippers strolling past brick storefronts, Northfield has no shortage of natural charm — or great places to eat.

Our team spent a day doing just that, weaving through downtown and beyond to sample more than two dozen cafes, bakeries, lunch spots and dinner destinations popular with Northfield’s residents, college students and the many visitors who come to soak it all in. Our eating expedition revealed a restaurant scene worth seeking out.

Here are our picks for where to eat in Northfield in the morning, noon and night.

MORNING

Chau Truong, founder of Tin Tea, pours a mixed tea order into cups at Tin Tea in Northfield. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tin Tea

Lush greenery and pink neon accents tip to tropical climates and a sense of play, while earth tones keep things grounded. Such details perfectly represent what Chau Truong sets out to do at her Vietnamese coffee, snack and sandwich shop.

Founded in 2021 when Truong was a sophomore at St. Olaf College, the cafe relocated from the southern end of Northfield to downtown this past year. The larger digs allow Truong to expand the menu while staying true to her cause: to offer a place where the community gathers and feels welcome, whether flying solo or with a group. Tin Tea is also a way for Truong to spotlight authentic Vietnamese teas, coffees and food.

Boba for bubble teas are carefully curated, and banh bao seasoned pork-filled buns stay true to form. And then there’s the star of the show, the banh mi sandwiches ($8 to $9, eight varieties including tofu, cold cut, meatball and grilled pork or chicken). A great banh mi starts with fresh-as-can-be baguettes with an airy center and shatteringly crisp exterior, and Tin Tea takes this detail seriously. According to a staff member, they’ve commissioned a Twin Cities company to make the baguettes and travel there daily to pick them up.

In addition to trendy ube and pandan coffees, Tin Tea features traditional, slow-brewed Vietnamese coffee. As we watched the coffee unhurriedly drip from filter to cup, it was a reminder to slow down and take a time out. Luckily, we were already in the perfect setting, zero travel time required.

420 S. Division St., tinteamn.com

ALSO TRY:

The cardamom rolls at Bread People were among our favorites. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bread People: Naturally leavened breads are the specialty at this serious bakery, which keeps the cases fully stocked with rotating, hot-out-of-the-oven surprises the longer you linger. Don’t skip the cheese- and potato-stuffed challah bun, if you’re lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time. (400 W. 5th St., breadpeoplebakery.com)

Seasonal lattes at Little Joy Coffee included the Salted Maple Bourbon latte. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Little Joy Coffee: In a town stocked with coffee options, this little slice of heaven is our favorite spot for ordering whatever seasonal lattes the staff is mixing up. Orange and chicory or brown sugar and bourbon, the flavors are perfect for savoring while wandering down the picturesque main street. (300 Division St. S., groundwire.coffee or on Instagram @littlejoycoffee)

Oatmeal at Brick Oven Bakery in Northfield. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Brick Oven Bakery: This bakery and cafe highlights Minnesota flavors and is a spot where neighbors meet up for long chats over hot coffee and a bowl of cozy oatmeal. Grab a cute cookie for later. (158 N. Water St., brickovenbakery.com)

NOON

Peat moss infused whiskey at Loon Liquors in Northfield. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Brick oven pizzas made with flour milled on-site at Loon Liquors Distillery & Pizzeria in downtown Northfield. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Loon Liquors Distillery & Pizzeria

Downtown Northfield has a new wood-fired glow, thanks to Loon Liquors’ just-opened distillery, 120-seat cocktail room and pizzeria in a 1916 building right off Division Street. Once home to the Northfield News, the space now feels like a love letter to local history: A museum-like info wall nods to its past, while a 56-foot ridgeline skylight washes the room in daylight and a hulking pizza oven anchors the dining room. “This space is remarkable, just amazing,” co-founder and CFO Mark Schiller said.

It’s bright, polished and cocktail-forward, naturally. The bar turns out a crisp, perfectly balanced lemon drop and a roster of drinks that show off Loon Liquor’s spirits, including Minnesota’s first peat-smoked whiskey made with state-grown peat.

Out back, a flour mill grinds the grain that becomes pizza dough; up front, that dough emerges as deeply browned, malty, heartier-than-average crusts that still manage an airy chew. The savory pies are standouts, such as a cream sauce base with housemade fennel sausage and mushrooms. Even a brown sugar crumble-style dessert pizza was a winner. Don’t forget a side of Hope Butter melted with garlic for dipping the extra crust.

Loon Liquor Co. first started in a smaller, industrial space. Now, its new downtown home feels like a major milestone. “We’ve been working 14 years for this,” Schiller said.

115 W. 5th St., loonliquors.com

ALSO TRY:

B&L Pizza has earned its rightful reputation not only for its pies, but the gyros and baklava are standouts. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

B&L Pizza: Pizza may be in the name, but the wonderfully seasoned, loaded gyros are our favorite around town and worth putting on your radar, too. Note that this spot is takeout only. (514 S. Division St., bnlpizza.com)

Offerings from Desi Diner in downtown Northfield. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Desi Diner: This casual spot is beloved for its Indian dishes, available for dining in the small room with Bollywood movies playing on overhead TVs, or takeout. Everyone has a go-to order, and we suggest starting with the chicken methi, which is served in a creamy, aromatic fenugreek sauce. (317 S. Division St., order.menudrive.com/desidiner)

Hogan Brothers is a beloved staple for soups and sandwiches in downtown Northfield. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hogan Brothers: Crammed with college kids at lunchtime, this beloved sandwich shop stuffs all manner of cold cuts into house-baked honey wheat loaves. The meat “combo” hoagie is a local favorite, and a cup of chicken wild rice soup is a worthy side. (415 S. Division St., hoganbros.com)

The turkey commercial at Quarterback Club in Northfield. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Quarterback Club: An institution since 1967, and where a full meal isn’t going to break the bank. Steer toward diner comforts like the broasted chicken, turkey commercial — a special the day we went — or the $3.95 burger. (116 W. 3rd St., quarterbackclubrestaurant.com)

NIGHT

The Ole Store Restaurant has been serving the community as a store or restaurant since the late 1880s. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Ole Store Restaurant

It’s a restaurant that exemplifies what’s wonderful about this place. There’s the small-town hospitality, where the staff genuinely cares how your day is going. And the simple facade and interior, where the garden blooms in season and floorboards give a gentle, welcoming creak as diners walk in. Booths are filled with neighbors, old friends and families dining on a menu offering the bounty of the season alongside Nordic-American comforts. Since opening in 1889, the Ole Store has served Northfield in different ways — from a general store to a restaurant.

While it’s a popular stop for weekend brunch or long, lingering lunches, we love the sense of occasion at dinner. It’s even better if the table is full of friends who love to share. From the smorgasbord starter to the Sven burger, the fried walleye or the thick-cut pork chop — there’s plenty to choose from. Cocktails are also a nice touch, with NA and spirited getting equal attention behind the bar for subtle and sophisticated flavors.

On the way out, it’s worth noting that there are canvas tote bags for hauling all your Northfield goods home, and a token to remember the perfect day spent here.

1011 St. Olaf Av., olestorerestaurant.com

ALSO TRY:

Basil's Pizza in Northfield opens in the evenings to serve up Greek-style pizzas and Italian eats. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basil’s Pizza: Our quintessential stop for thick-crust, Greek-style pizza in all its crisp-, golden- and folded-edged glory. The eatery is open six days a week starting at 5 p.m., so plan ahead. (301 S. Water St., basilspizza.net)

Rosemary Italian Kitchen & Bar: Classic Italian comforts, such as a hearty chicken marsala and a solid lasagna, are on the menu at lunch and dinner. Come hungry, portions are large. (2300 Gleason Court, rosemaryitaliankitchen.com)

BONUS: Happy hour/thirst quenchers

Jim Bohnhoff and Peter Dahlen enjoy a meal at “Reunion”. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Reunion

A beautifully appointed bar surrounded by exposed brick and large windows overlooking Division Street is an ideal stop to top off the day with a drink. Pair their riffs on classic cocktails with whatever the mood of the day. Channel a river cruise with an aged rum-based Pontoon Punch. Or warm up from the wintry bluster with the North Fashioned: Loonshine from nearby Loon Liquors, bourbon and deep winter sweetness from molasses. The cocktail list is priced at $12 or less. (501 S. Division St., reunioneatdrinkgather.com)

Char Siu tacos at Tanzenwald Brewing Co. in downtown Northfield raise the bar on taproom food. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tanzenwald Brewing Co.

An extensive, globally influenced food menu is as much a draw as the house brews at this convivial taproom that aims high. Korean cabbage pancakes, char siu tacos and a Kramarczuk’s bratwurst platter help soak up a nice Bavarian pils or Baltic porter in airy space that’s all brick walls and exposed beams. (103 N. Water St., tanzenwald.com)

Chapel Brewing in Dundas just outside of Northfield. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chapel Brewing

As unlikely a location for a brewery as there ever was, this one-room former church in nearby Dundas is charm galore. Step outside its hallowed walls and the vibe only gets sweeter, with a year-round deck and a meandering rain garden looking over a particularly gorgeous stretch of the Cannon River, a sumptuous place to sit under a blanket and sip on a crisp kölsch or caramel-y amber ale. Squeaky local cheese curds and pretzels are the extent of the food menu, but regulars know to order in from local pizza shops. (15 Hester St., Dundas, chapelbrewing.com)

