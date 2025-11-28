15 picks for eating (and drinking) your way through Northfield’s restaurant scene

With the Cannon River rolling under bridges and day-trippers strolling past brick storefronts, Northfield has no shortage of natural charm — or great places to eat.
Our team spent a day doing just that, weaving through downtown and beyond to sample more than two dozen cafes, bakeries, lunch spots and dinner destinations popular with Northfield’s residents, college students and the many visitors who come to soak it all in. Our eating expedition revealed a restaurant scene worth seeking out.
Here are our picks for where to eat in Northfield in the morning, noon and night.
MORNING
Tin Tea
Lush greenery and pink neon accents tip to tropical climates and a sense of play, while earth tones keep things grounded. Such details perfectly represent what Chau Truong sets out to do at her Vietnamese coffee, snack and sandwich shop.
Founded in 2021 when Truong was a sophomore at St. Olaf College, the cafe relocated from the southern end of Northfield to downtown this past year. The larger digs allow Truong to expand the menu while staying true to her cause: to offer a place where the community gathers and feels welcome, whether flying solo or with a group. Tin Tea is also a way for Truong to spotlight authentic Vietnamese teas, coffees and food.
Boba for bubble teas are carefully curated, and banh bao seasoned pork-filled buns stay true to form. And then there’s the star of the show, the banh mi sandwiches ($8 to $9, eight varieties including tofu, cold cut, meatball and grilled pork or chicken). A great banh mi starts with fresh-as-can-be baguettes with an airy center and shatteringly crisp exterior, and Tin Tea takes this detail seriously. According to a staff member, they’ve commissioned a Twin Cities company to make the baguettes and travel there daily to pick them up.
In addition to trendy ube and pandan coffees, Tin Tea features traditional, slow-brewed Vietnamese coffee. As we watched the coffee unhurriedly drip from filter to cup, it was a reminder to slow down and take a time out. Luckily, we were already in the perfect setting, zero travel time required.