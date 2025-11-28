15 picks for eating (and drinking) your way through Northfield’s restaurant scene

As unlikely a location for a brewery as there ever was, this one-room former church in nearby Dundas is charm galore. Step outside its hallowed walls and the vibe only gets sweeter, with a year-round deck and a meandering rain garden looking over a particularly gorgeous stretch of the Cannon River, a sumptuous place to sit under a blanket and sip on a crisp kölsch or caramel-y amber ale. Squeaky local cheese curds and pretzels are the extent of the food menu, but regulars know to order in from local pizza shops. (15 Hester St., Dundas, chapelbrewing.com)