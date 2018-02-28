The president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis lambasted Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman last week for his office’s treatment of officers called to testify before a grand jury investigating the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond last summer.

Lt. Bob Kroll charged that Freeman was subpoenaing dozens of officers who were only tangentially involved in the case and threatened to hold them in contempt of court if they failed to cooperate. Damond was shot and killed on July 15 after officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity responded to a 911 call she placed about a possible assault behind her home. When they arrived, Noor fired at Damond, killing her. Noor has declined to speak with investigators. Freeman said last month that he was convening a grand jury to gather testimony, but that he would make the decision himself on whether charges would be filed in Damond’s death.

“Do they subpoena everybody in every other criminal case where they may know someone?” he said. He said that Freeman had called in dozens of officers, ranging from “range personnel, people in training, people who had (trained) Matthew Harrity, people who had no knowledge of who Mohamed Noor was.”

Kroll said the decision to subpoena officers was a political calculation by Freeman, designed to burnish his image at a time when activists in Minneapolis and beyond are demanding greater accountability for police who use force. The last of the 40 or so officers called before the grand jury testified on Tuesday, Kroll said, adding that other witnesses may be still called. The tension was underscored when the prosecutor in the case openly questioned the on-the-stand testimony of three police officers.

Freeman on Wednesday scoffed at the suggestion that his office was treating officers unfairly, while saying that he didn’t want to get dragged into a public spat with the union.

“I’m a little disappointed, probably more than a little, about some of the pettiness that we’re hearing from the Police Federation,” he said.

FILE - In this May 2016 file image provided by the City of Minneapolis, police officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor fatally shot Justine Damond, an Australian native on July 15, 2017. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has convened a grand jury in the police shooting.

He said that his office only started issuing summonses after officers, acting on the union’s advice, refused repeated requests to come in and give statements.

“We tried again and again, and what they said was ‘no, we’re not coming in,’ the police federation or its lawyers said no we shouldn’t,” Freeman said.

“I’ve been a prosecutor at least 19 years — this is the first time that I’ve ever had to subpoena police officers to tell us what they know,” Freeman said.

Freeman said that he still doesn’t have a timetable for making his charging decision.

Kroll’s comments are the latest development in the feud between Freeman’s office and the union that represents the city’s roughly 900 sworn officers. Kroll said that many in the rank-and-file were upset when prosecutors charged officer Efrem Hamilton with assault, after he fired a single shot at a carful of people, after mistaking them for suspects in a shooting.

A jury cleared Hamilton of all charges last week, but his charging sent a message to cops on the force, Kroll said.

The Police Department said Wednesday morning that it was working on a statement.