A Hennepin County jury found Minneapolis police officer Efrem Hamilton not guilty of all charges Tuesday for shooting into a car full of clubgoers during a chaotic scene two years ago.

After deliberating for about seven hours over two days, the 12-person panel reached a decision around midday Tuesday.

No one was injured, but Hennepin County prosecutors still charged Hamilton, a rarity for an officer acting under the color of the law.

Hamilton faces charges of second-degree assault and two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm, all felonies.

He had just gotten off an off-duty job at a nearby bar when he responded to the call about a large brawl-turned-shooting near Target Field on Nov. 20, 2016. After turning onto 3rd Avenue, his squad car collided with the car, which he testified fit the description of the suspect vehicle as a “gray sedan.”

Unbeknown to him, the car had been driving in reverse down 3rd Avenue, a one-way, to get away from the chaotic scene.

Hamilton testified that he remembered the car’s engine revving, making him fear for his life. Prosecutors argued that the sound could have come from any number of other cars in the area.

City officials later settled with the car’s six occupants — Deshaun Robinson, Devyn O’Curran, Chea Bemah, Caylea Wade, Michael Hughes and Thalia Johnson — for $150,000 to keep the matter out of court.

