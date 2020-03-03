Target expects to keep its momentum going in 2020.

The Minneapolis-based retailer forecast comparable sales in the first quarter of the year, as well as for the full year ahead, to grow by low single digits. It also said operating margins would grow by mid-single digits.

It was not immediately clear whether the company had factored in the impact of the coronavirus into its expectations, but executives are expected to address that issue at its annual investors meeting later this morning. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in New York. But over the weekend, the company decided to instead broadcast it remotely from Minneapolis given the “rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.”

Also this morning, the Minneapolis-based retailer reported full fourth-quarter results, after previously reporting the first two months of the holiday quarter earlier this year. Target’s shares tumbled in January when it said that comparable holiday sales rose 1.4%, well below the 3% to 4% the company had forecast. It blamed the performance mostly on weaknesses in toys and electronics, which account for a larger part of Target’s sales over the holidays.

In the full fourth-quarter, Target said comparable sales grew 1.5%. Its net earnings grew 4.4% to $834 million. When adjusted for one-time items, it earned $1.69 a share, which was better than what analysts were expecting.

“With eleven consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, driven by healthy performance in both our stores and digital channels, Target’s results demonstrate that we’ve built a sustainable business model that drives strong top-line growth and consistent bottom line performance,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

For the full year, Target saw comparable sales grow 3.4%.