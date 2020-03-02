Several shoppers gazed high and low as the rolled their carts down the paper goods aisle at Costco in St. Louis Park on Monday. The bathroom tissue and paper towel supplies were completely emptied.

Consumers around the Twin Cities and nationwide flocked stores over the weekend and on Monday to stock up on hand sanitizer, cold medicine, toilet paper and other supplies amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Empty store shelves could be found around the metro.

Amid the flurry, a number of retail stocks surged on Monday. Costco’s shares were up 9% this afternoon, Walmart was up 7% and Minneapolis-based Target was up 5% on a day when the market also rose more broadly.

Social media was flooded with pictures of empty store shelves around the Twin Cities and in many other parts of the U.S.

On a spot check Monday afternoon, the shelves for hand sanitizer as well as medical masks and gloves were empty at the downtown Target on Nicollet Mall. The Target in Burnsville also was at least temporarily out of hand sanitizer on Monday morning. Menards were out of masks as well.

he paper goods aisle at the Costco in St. Louis Park had been cleaned out. Unusually long lines of eight to 10 carts waiting behind the register were common.

A Costco employee in St. Louis Park could not remember lines that long on a weekday and said they were longer over the weekend.

A Target spokeswoman said the company would address the impact of the coronavirus on its business at its investors’ meeting on Tuesday. That meeting was originally scheduled to be held in New York, but the company hustled over the weekend to change course given the “rapidly evolving situation” with coronavirus and will instead broadcast it remotely from its headquarters in Minneapolis.

The research tracking firm Nielsen said it has found significant spikes of stockpiling of emergency supplies in the U.S., China and Italy. It said consumers are rushing to build “pandemic pantries.”

In the U.S., sales of medical mask sales were up 378% in the four weeks ended Feb. 22. Hand sanitizer sales were up 73% in that same time frame, according to Nielsen.

Consumers also are stocking up on canned goods, flour, sugar and bottled water, the firm said. In the U.S. sales of supplements, fruit snacks and first aid kits have also been rising.

Nielsen said it also expects online shopping to spike in the U.S. as people become increasingly interested in reducing exposure to others.