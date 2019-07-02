A 37-year-old man turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in St. Paul last week.

The slaying was part of a bloody night on the city’s East Side that saw six people struck by gunfire.

Police say the man, a St. Paul resident, shot the victim during an apparent confrontation Friday in the area of Earl Street and Suburban Avenue, not far from Mounds Park in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on Monday pending murder charges. The Star Tribune is not naming the suspect because he hasn’t been formally charged.

Department spokesman Steve Linders said that prosecutors have until noon Tuesday to file charges.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No motive has been released and few details about the events leading up to the shooting are known.

The man’s death is the city’s 12th homicide this year, coming just days after 22-year-old Dajuon Johnson, of St. Paul, died of injuries sustained in an early morning shooting on June 18 outside a gas station.

About two hours after the Dayton’s Bluff shooting, police say that five people — four men and one woman — were injured when gunfire broke out in the 900 block of DeSoto Avenue. One of the men was in critical condition at Regions Hospital, police said.

“My understanding is that the victim’s condition hasn’t changed,” Linders said on Monday.

The day after the shootings, residents and community activists gathered at a preplanned event at the High School for Recording Arts to discuss how to reduce violence in parts of the city.