One person was killed and five others were wounded in separate shootings on St. Paul’s East Side late Friday.

An unidentified man was fatally shot during an apparent confrontation in the area of Earl Street and Suburban Avenue, not far from Mounds Park, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, police said. He was found lying in the street about 8:20 p.m. by officers responding to calls of gunshots in the area, according to police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster. Paramedics arrived shortly afterward and tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene, Ernster said.

In the ensuing hours, homicide detectives fanned out through the neighborhood to question potential witnesses and search for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting, he said.

No one has been arrested, he said.

After an autopsy, authorities will release the man’s identity. His death marked the city’s 12th homicide this year.

Officers also responded to the 900 block of DeSoto Avenue about 10:30 p.m., and found three men and a woman wounded by gunfire, police said. All four were transported to Regions Hospital, where one of the men was being treated for “critical life threatening injuries” early Friday morning. Police expect the others to survive their injuries.

A fifth victim from that shooting, a man, showed up at an area hospital, where he was treated for a noncritical gunshot wound, Ernster said.

He said that while police are still assessing the circumstances that led up to the shooting on DeSoto, the preliminary investigation suggests that it was not related to the earlier homicide.

“Right now we don’t believe there’s any connection to the two incidents,” he said.