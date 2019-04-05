The developer that bought and closed Lowry Grove, St. Anthony’s only mobile home park, is moving ahead with plans to bring mobile homes back onto the property.

But this time around, it will be known as “Urban Grove.”

A website for the new community touts the 15-acre property’s lush green lawns, mature oak trees and proximity to Minneapolis.

There’s no mention of the site’s tangled history, including its controversial sale in 2016 and closure in 2017, which forced out nearly 100 families.

The Village bought Lowry Grove for $6 million and cleared the property with high-density redevelopment in mind. But developer Brad Hoyt, president of The Village, said Friday he no longer plans to redevelop the property. Instead, Hoyt’s company has applied for 42 water hookups for new mobile homes, with the park expected to be move-in ready in June, Hoyt said.

“The City of St. Anthony has effectively denied any redevelopment of the land,” he said in a statement Friday.

City leaders voted down the company’s 712-unit proposal in October 2017 amid fierce pushback from some neighbors over the project’s scope and height.

A retooled proposal that scaled back the density to about 430 units won city approval last year but then fell apart after St. Anthony officials indicated they likely would not provide tax-increment financing.

The developer and the city of St. Anthony remain locked in an ongoing federal lawsuit over the property. Hoyt’s company sued the city last year for fraud and civil conspiracy, alleging that city officials induced the company to buy Lowry Grove to rid the city of the park’s low-income residents of color.

The city has denied Hoyt’s allegations, describing the lawsuit as “completely without merit.”

City Manager Mark Casey said Friday it’s “within the rights of the property owner” to reinvest in the park and request the permit to tap into the city’s water main for the new homes, with no council action required.

Hoyt said there are plans to install new water mains, fire hydrants and electrical service at the site.

Former Lowry Grove residents have raised concerns about the aging park’s crumbling infrastructure. Many lived in homes that were too old or costly to move and had to leave the suburb in search of affordable housing.

The new homes planned for the site will sell for under $100,000, Hoyt said.

The Urban Grove website shows photos of homes with sleek countertops and decor, touting amenities like a clubhouse and community garden.