A Minneapolis man was convicted in an August drive-by shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl in the foot while she was sleeping.

Marquell Johnson, 27, was convicted of three counts: dangerous weapon — drive-by shooting, ineligible possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault.

Hennepin County District Judge Kerry Meyer heard testimony in the case last month in a bench trial without a jury, and issued her decision Monday.

“This is a very good outcome on a difficult case,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a news release. “We are pleased that justice was done for that little girl. It offends our sensibilities as a people that a child can be sleeping in her bed and be shot.”

The girl was injured Aug. 12 when Johnson fired seven shots into a Minneapolis duplex in the 2100 block of N. 4th Street. A bullet passed through her right foot and fractured several bones.

According to the county attorney’s office: The girl’s mother, who lived in the lower unit of the duplex, was leaving for work when she saw a car approaching the duplex driven by someone she knew to visit her upstairs neighbors.

Surveillance video captured the same car stopping near the duplex, driving away and returning through the alley behind the building.

The shooter exited the car, walked 10 feet and fired several shots into the building before fleeing, the county attorney’s office said in a news release.

The girl’s mother was a few blocks away when she received a call informing her that her daughter had been struck. She later identified Johnson to police as the driver of the car.

Johnson’s videotaped interview with police was played at trial. He did not testify.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib