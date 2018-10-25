Election Day is now less than two weeks away. As the candidates make their final pushes across Minnesota and around the country, we want to know what questions you have about this year's midterm elections and the races on your ballot. Submit them using the form below, and we'll do our best to answer some of them in Tuesday morning's edition of our "Be a better voter" series.
In the meantime, check out the previous posts on voter registration, candidates, campaign finance and polling.
