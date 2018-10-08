Be a Better Voter, week 2: Get to know the candidates

As we first introduced last week, the Star Tribune is trying to help you be a better voter this election season by providing a weekly preview of things to watch in Minnesota politics, mixed with actionable things you can do to prepare for Election Day in November.

In case you missed it, check out Part One here.

Now Election Day is officially less than a month away. That means it’s crunch time for candidates and October promises to be a busy month on the campaign trail.

Getting to know those candidates is this week's theme. Use the tools below to figure out who's running for office in your area and learn a bit more about where they stand.

We've also got answers to some of the most-Googled questions Minnesotans are asking about the midterms. So check it out, and we'll see you again next week.