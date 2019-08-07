No level of economic gain, especially one that is inherently short-term, is worth the trade-off of toxic levels of methylmercury in Minnesota's fish and drinking water. These exposures are a known cause of neurodevelopmental disorders.

This is one of the many threats posed by PolyMet's copper-nickel sulfide mine in our state's Northeast region — the first of its kind in Minnesota ("PolyMet water permit is on hold," front page, Aug. 7). Sulfide mining has the potential to generate acidic runoff and seepage in water.

In the water-rich environment of northeastern Minnesota, such a process can cause serious problems. Exposure to toxic metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic will negatively affect the health of miners, St. Louis River communities, Duluth and the North Shore, as well as visitors. These metals consist of three out of the 10 pollutants identified by the World Health Organization as a major concern to public health. The effects of methylmercury, for example, vary by exposure from impaired vision to reproductive issues. Requests by the Minnesota Medical Association, Statewide Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians and more (i.e., our state's doctors) for a human health risk assessment — and the consequent denial of said requests — further prove widespread medical concern and a dangerous lack of transparency regarding safety.

In short, large international companies such as PolyMet and its majority shareholder, Glencore, are near to wreaking permanent havoc on the health of our communities in exchange for their financial benefit. This, simply put, is unjust.

Lydia Peterson, Duluth, Minn.

MASS SHOOTINGS

Do research before legislating guns

More mass shootings, and out come the legislators. Legislative solutions abound, but nothing ever happens. There's no lack of concern, but there's decision paralysis reflecting lack of facts and understanding.

Stop this attempt to jump into lawmaking. Look at what we have, and listen to experts. It's embarrassing to suggest this simplistic approach, but obviously there's never been a bipartisan, thoughtful and deliberate process. It will take time.

First, find out what laws now exist at all governmental levels. Identify where current laws aren't being enforced and why. Determine what works, what doesn't, and react accordingly. Make what we have work, or consider replacement. Have a plan for dealing with mental health considerations.

Only with adequate information should we develop national, uniform, bipartisan and effective laws.

Cloaking this process should be a sensitivity to less-tangible influences such as religion and culture. Morality standards have lost popularity, and boundaries of behavior have disappeared. Dysfunctional lifestyles have become more acceptable. Government programs have institutionalized breeding grounds for violence. The sanctity and value of human life has declined.

The result will be far different from what we now have, and our constitutional rights won't have to suffer.

Steve Bakke, Edina

• • •

The Aug. 5 death of beloved and widely admired writer Toni Morrison reminds us of the authority of language — indeed, Morrison was determined to bring that message to us. She said, "We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives."

In the face of the clearly racist mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and the apparently meaningless mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, it is encouraging to hear a few of our politicians and others begin to speak straightforwardly on the issue of President Donald Trump's rhetoric and the power it wields on the vulnerable. Ironically, it is those who most vociferously oppose the language of the politically correct who now demand politically correct commentary that absolves Trump of the influence of his words.

The gun and other violence that infects our culture today can be mitigated, but healing will not come simply through correction of a few aggravating factors. Yes, we need to address mental health more fully. Yes, we must enact reasonable gun-safety laws. But along with stepping up courageously and clear-eyed to manage those issues, it will be the heartfelt welcomes we extend to each other and the pride we build in our diverse culture that will honor the inclusive democracy our founders gave us, bring us peace and ultimately fulfill us as humankind.

Shawn O'Rourke Gilbert, Edina

POLITICAL FOILS

Omar attacks ensure her re-election

A recent letter writer claims "the Squad" of U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib is "the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans" ("Professor's spotlight is stuck," Aug. 4). Fair enough, but does the president realize that by attacking Omar, he virtually guarantees her re-election?

There is always a need for a foil in politics, and I suppose Republicans view her as such. But I have watched and listened to Omar for the last several years, and I think perhaps they should reconsider if they hope she continues in office. She knows her stuff, does not shy away from confrontation, and as some Republicans have already discovered, her verbal skills are formidable.

In my opinion, it would not be wise to dismiss or belittle her, or any members of the upstart Squad.

Frederic J. Anderson, Minneapolis

HOBO LIFESTYLE

Don't romanticize riding the rails

Every year, almost always coinciding with the annual hobo convention in Britt, Iowa, articles appear that romanticize the hobo lifestyle — the lure of the open road, riding the rails, camaraderie, and on and on in that vein ("She's the queen of the hobos," Aug. 7).

Truth is, it is not a romantic lifestyle. It is illegal, it is trespassing on private property, and it is especially dangerous. The ever-present possibility of derailments, shifting loads in freight cars and sudden, unexpected and frequently silent movement of trains can swiftly and violently cause serious injury or death.

People who work in the rail industry understand these dangers and work diligently to dispel the notion of romanticism. Hobos should not be glorified.

Mark Nordling, Lakeville

LAKE CALHOUN/BDE MAKA SKA

Rebuilt pavilion needn't take years

I agree with Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board President Brad Bourn that two years is far too long to wait for the pavilion at the lake with two names to be replaced (" 'A blank slate' — but rebuilding is slow," Aug. 1). After the Interstate 35W bridge collapse 12 years ago, it took just over a year to replace the ruined bridge with a new span. Surely a simple structure like a park concession stand can be replaced in less than two years.

We don't need the Taj Mahal. We do need proper restrooms, preferably usable all year. I agree with Park Board Commissioner Jono Cowgill on that point, and I also agree that the lake shore is no place for a multi-use, multilevel facility including housing. What we do need is an attractive, functional facility that includes a traditional concession stand (with root beer floats!) as well as a suitable kitchen meeting modern standards. Surely this can be accomplished in no longer than a year.

The former structure served us very well. Why reinvent the wheel?

Donald Wolesky, Minneapolis

