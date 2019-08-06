In a move described as highly unusual, the Minnesota Court of Appeals put a hold Tuesday on a crucial state permit for PolyMet Mining’s proposed copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range, pending an investigation of “irregularities” during the permitting process.

Staying the permit is in the public interest, Chief Judge Edward Cleary wrote, because “a substantial issue has been raised as to the regularity of the MPCA’s proceedings in granting the permit.”

The ruling is the latest twist for PolyMet, whose decadelong regulatory review has triggered a contentious statewide debate over job creation in northern Minnesota vs. environmental risks in the state’s pristine northern wilderness.

PolyMet received its final state permits in late 2018, including a key water quality permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The water quality permit has generated escalating legal questions after a group of environmental advocacy groups charged that Minnesota regulators had mishandled it in negotiations with their counterparts at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA’s Inspector General has since opened an investigation, as has Minnesota Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles.

Among the irregularities Cleary noted: the MPCA sought to keep the EPA’s written comments on the permit out of the public record, and those written comments were instead read over the telephone.

The review has been moved to Ramsey County District Court in St. Paul where a scheduling hearing is slated for Wednesday.

The hold was requested by several environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, whose land is downstream from PolyMet’s proposed open pit mine near Babbitt, and the processing operation near Hoyt Lakes.

Paula Maccabee, lawyer with the Minnesota nonprofit WaterLegacy, said the stay will allow for a better investigation into the handling of the MPCA permit and “the time to get to the whole truth.”

Maccabee called the stay of an approved environmental permit “highly unusual.” She said she’s aware of a few instances where courts in Minnesota have stayed a decision by an agency or a court, but she’s unaware of one staying an approved permit.

Kathryn Hoffman, chief executive of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, another petitioner in the case, applauded the decision.

“The court has recognized the substantial evidence that PCA actively worked to conceal significant concerns by EPA scientists, who highlighted critical questions about PolyMet’s potential to pollute Minnesota’s waters.”

The MPCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PolyMet issued a brief statement: “We are disappointed in the court’s decision, but we remain confident that the water quality permit meets all applicable standards and will ultimately be upheld in the Court of Appeals,” company spokesman Bruce Richardson said.

Richardson would not discuss whether the stay and review will affect PolyMet’s ability to raise the nearly $1 billion it’s seeking to start construction.

The mine would be the first copper-nickel mine in Minnesota, whose large untapped deposits of the metals has attracted global interest. PolyMet estimates the mine will create 360 full time jobs and provide a long-sought boost to the Iron Range economy. Supporters say Minnesota can have so-called hard rock mining while also protecting its lakes and forests.

“It’s good paying jobs that are family sustaining,” said Ely’s Mayor Chuck Novak. “They buy food in our grocery stores, shop at our hardware stores. The Department of Revenue ranks Ely as “poor.”

Novak called the investigation into PolyMet’s water permit “hogwash,” and accused the “Save the Boundary Waters gang” of being backed by Twin Cities money.

The water quality permit, called a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, is one of more than 20 permits PolyMet had to secure over the years. The permit governs the pollutants PolyMet can discharge into surrounding waters, such as mercury, arsenic and lead. Water discharged from the operation will drain into the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.

Questions about PolyMet’s water permit arose last year when WaterLegacy’s Maccabee made several public records requests to both the EPA and the MPCA. The MPCA documents she received included many staff e-mails and handwritten notes indicating how concerned the EPA scientists were that it lacked specific numerical pollution limits, that it might not be enforceable and that downstream communities such as the Fond du Lac band would not be protected from mercury.

Maccabee said she complained to an EPA lawyer about not getting all the documents she requested, and the lawyer advised her to ask for the EPA’s formal written comments. When Maccabee did not get those, she sued in federal court and the comments were finally provided. The documents, many of which were also obtained by the Star Tribune, showed that the lengthy, serious criticisms of PolyMet’s permit were read over the telephone, after the close of the public comment period on the permit.

Other documents, including an e-mail from the MPCA asking the EPA to hold its comments until after the public comment period, and an EPA memo documenting the EPA’s struggle with the permit, were later leaked.