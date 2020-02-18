The parents of a north Minneapolis woman who was kidnapped and killed on New Year's Eve thanked the community for its support in the wake of the crime that shocked the city and slowly unraveled to show a web of deceit.

Wanda Williams Baugh and Frank Baugh said the support has helped as they cope with the shooting of their daughter, Monique Baugh. They spoke briefly after a hearing Tuesday morning in Hennepin County District Court for one of four suspects charged in Monique's killing.

"I just want to thank the community for all of the support," Williams Baugh said on behalf of herself and Frank Baugh. "Just having us in their thoughts and prayers is greatly appreciated."

Williams Baugh said her family has received cards, donations and an outpouring of support.

Monique Baugh, 28, left behind two young daughters who were 1 and 3 years old when she was shot at close range in a north Minneapolis alley. She was working as a real estate agent and was kidnapped in a U-Haul rental truck from a home showing in Maple Grove.

Elsa Segura, 28, appeared briefly in court Tuesday morning for her alleged role in the case. Authorities accuse Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer and I-35W bridge collapse survivor, of luring Baugh to the home showing. Court documents said her partner was close friends with another suspect, Berry Davis, charged in the case.

Elsa E. Segura

Segura's attorney, Amanda Montgomery, argued Tuesday for her bail to be lowered from $1 million to $100,000. (Segura's bail was set late January at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.)

Montgomery noted that another suspect in the case, Shante Davis, was granted $100,000 bail.

Segura turned herself into authorities when she was charged, has no felony convictions and has the support of her family, Montgomery argued, adding that Segura would comply with electronic home monitoring.

Allegations in charging documents that she is a flight risk because of her association with two men — Berry and Cedric Berry — accused of carrying out the kidnapping are unfounded, Montgomery said. The charges against Segura said the two men "have substantial resources and out of state contacts."

"It's unknown whether she even knows these other co-defendants," Montgomery said, adding that Shante Davis is the sister of Berry and wife to Cedric Berry.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Thad Tudor opposed lowering bail, noting that phone records placed Segura and the two alleged kidnappers in the area of her home.

"Investigators continue to work around the clock…," he said. "This was a well-financed operation."

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill did not change Segura's bail, telling her that she was a "severe risk to public safety" and a "risk to flee because of what you're facing."

Segura's parents, through Montgomery, declined to comment Tuesday.

Baugh was kidnapped on the afternoon of Dec. 31 and shot hours later, about 6:38 p.m., in a north Minneapolis alley. Baugh's boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot about 5:40 p.m. that day in the couple's north Minneapolis home. He survived.

According to charges and search warrant affidavits, authorities believe Mitchell-Momoh, a rising rap star, was the intended target in the apparent murder-for-hire plot.

At Segura's January hearing Montgomery asked that Segura be kept separate from the general jail population due to her former employment and the case's publicity. Montgomery said Tuesday that Segura is being kept in the jail's medical unit.

Davis and Cedric Berry were charged in January for allegedly kidnapping Baugh in the rental truck. They were each indicted last week by a Hennepin County grand jury on two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

