The state’s highest court upheld Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage, handing a victory to labor activists and city leaders in a three-year legal fight over cities’ authority over employers.

Graco Inc., an international manufacturing supplies and marketing company based in Minneapolis, sued in 2017 to try to stop the city’s minimum wage hike from taking effect. The company has argued that the city’s policy would create an “unworkable patchwork of employee compensation standards” and that the state’s minimum wage — currently set at $10 per hour for large businesses — should instead prevail.

In an opinion written by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, the Supreme Court said the “Legislature did not intend to occupy the field of minimum-wage rates” and because the city’s rate would not prevent employers from complying with the lower state-determined rate, Minneapolis’ ordinance could stand.

The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms earlier rulings by both a Hennepin County District Judge and the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Minneapolis passed its minimum wage ordinance in 2017, following intense election year lobbying. When it did so, it became the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 per hour minimum wage, which will be phased in gradually until it peaks in 2024.

St. Paul passed a $15 per hour minimum wage requirement in 2018, and similar policies exist in other large cities across the country, such as Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

When it passed in Minneapolis, the minimum wage hike was celebrated by labor advocates who championed it as a way to improve the quality of life for workers as the cost of living rose. But some opponents, primarily in the business sector, said they feared the requirement would drive small companies out of business and prompt large ones to replace human workers with machines.

The city has asked the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to examine the impact of its minimum wage policy as it unfolds. The Federal Reserve’s first report, which will cover the year 2018, is due at the end of March.

