Within a decade, the lowest-paid workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul will be earning an hourly wage that’s more than double the federal minimum.

The St. Paul City Council approved a citywide $15 minimum wage 7-0 Wednesday, joining a growing number of local governments across the country that have decided to exceed state and federal minimums. Under St. Paul’s ordinance, employers of all sizes will have to start phasing in the wage hike in 2020, and workers across the city will be making $15 an hour or more by July 1, 2027.

Wednesday’s vote was the culmination of about a year of lobbying, protests, public meetings and studies focused on how a minimum-wage increase would affect St. Paul, and how much the capital city should mirror the policy Minneapolis has already started to roll out.

The Minneapolis City Council passed a $15 minimum wage ordinance in 2017 after years of pressure from labor activists. At the time, those activists said St. Paul was their next target — and the ordinance passed Wednesday meets many of their demands.

Though the ordinance includes some exemptions that activists oppose — including for youth workers and independently-owned franchises — it does not exempt tipped workers.

The “tip credit” or “tip penalty” was the most contentious part of the debate in both St. Paul and Minneapolis, with employers and employees in the restaurant business arguing that their industry will suffer if they can’t count tips toward the $15 minimum. Opponents countered that the exemption would lead to wage theft and expose employees to sexual harassment.

Who will get a raise: Low-wage workers, including those who earn tips When they’ll get it: Employers of all sizes will start phasing in the wage increase in 2020. The first to start paying $15 an hour, in July 2022, will be the city of St. Paul and businesses with more than 10,000 employees; the last will be businesses with five or fewer employees, in July 2027. Who’s left out: The ordinance exempts youth workers in city-approved training programs, some workers with disabilities and players on the roster of the Saints baseball team.

Sean O’Byrne, who opened St. Paul’s Great Waters Brewing Company in 1997, said Wednesday that he supported an exemption for tipped workers, and thought city leaders did “a very poor job of listening to business owners” during the minimum wage process.

O’Byrne won’t be around to see how the wage hike affects his restaurant — he’s sold it, and the new owner takes over in a couple weeks.

“We’ve been around for 22 years, and the landscape has changed quite a bit,” O’Byrne said when asked why he decided to sell. “And then knowing that this $15 minimum wage was on the horizon would just make that landscape even rockier and tougher.”