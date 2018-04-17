The Minnesota Orchestra announced today its next president and CEO. Michelle Miller Burns, now chief operating officer for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, will take over the state’s largest performing arts organization Sept. 1.

Burns “absolutely stood out in our search as an orchestra leader who is committed to collaboration and distinguished herself as a natural match for our highly cooperative governance model,” said Marilyn Carlson Nelson, chair of the orchestra’s board, in a news release.

“This is really what I want to be doing,” Burns said by phone Tuesday morning, “and it’s where I want to be doing it.”

At the Dallas Symphony, Burns is executive vice president for institutional advancement and chief operating officer. She previously served as interim president and CEO of that orchestra. Burns was born in Iowa and grew up in the Chicago area, where she played violin with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra. Her administrative career began with the Chicago Symphony.

Burns, 49, succeeds Kevin Smith, a former Minnesota Opera leader who came out of retirement to become president in 2014. Smith is widely credited with piecing together the orchestra staff and musicians after a bitter, 16-month lockout. Under Smith’s leadership, the orchestra has touted three consecutive years of balanced budgets.

“I really respect the work that Kevin Smith has done,” Burns said, “and how he has just been such a catalyst for good and for healing. He has moved the organization forward in really positive and productive ways.

“It’s an honor to succeed him in this role.”

Burns will work closely with the orchestra’s music director, Osmo Vänskä, whose contract continues through the orchestra’s 2021-22 season.

The incoming president will join the orchestra for its August tour to South Africa as it becomes the first professional U.S. orchestra to tour that country.