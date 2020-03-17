Minneapolis inspectors will begin scoping out restaurants and bars Tuesday afternoon to ensure they are complying with new bans on on-site service, part of an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Jacob Frey ordered bars, restaurants and coffee shops in the city to close or offer only takeout, delivery or drive-through service starting at noon Tuesday. Gov. Tim Walz followed with a larger, statewide restriction that begins at 5 p.m.

Minneapolis spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said inspectors will “perform citywide visual inspection sweeps” to check whether businesses are complying with the new rules. If they find evidence that the businesses are offering services other than takeout or delivery, the inspectors will call the business owners or managers to tell them about the violations. The businesses will have one hour to correct the problem or face a citation.

The interactions are meant to be “contactless,” McKenzie said, to limit health risks for the inspectors.

The changes come after the city and state declared emergencies following the spread of coronavirus.

The city also has temporarily halted water shut-offs due to a lack of payment and stopped issuing permits for events with 50 or more people.

City Council members have been receiving updates on Minneapolis’ COVID-19 response efforts at many of their committee meetings.

At a meeting Tuesday morning, Department of Public Works director Robin Hutcheson told council members her department “remains at full staff” and has several contingency plans in place, should they need them.

“I am also here to reassure you that, should the day come when we need to adjust our operation to a point of having any fewer staff than we have today, that we are in a state of readiness,” Hutcheson told council members.

Employees who can are working remotely, she said. Others are staggering their start times to limit contact with others. They also received directions about how to keep their distances from other people and properly clean their vehicles.

In an emergency, the department’s top priorities will be maintaining safe drinking water, continuing waste removal, ensuring that traffic systems are working and repairing first-responders’ vehicles, if needed, she said.