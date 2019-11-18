Members of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) expressed outrage Monday after a skyway checkpoint linking Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to a nearby hotel was closed by the Transportation Security Administration.

The skyway checkpoint linked the Intercontinental Hotel to Terminal 1 during morning hours, but closed Monday despite pleas from airport officials.

MAC Chairman Rick King noted the airport spent $24 million to build the hotel skyway.

“TSA has not held up its end of the bargain,” King said.

MAC officials are slated to meet with TSA in Washington, D.C., on Thursday in an attempt to reverse the decision.