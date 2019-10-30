The head of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has requested a meeting with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials after news surfaced that a hotel checkpoint is slated to close in November.

Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), said the impending closure of the InterContinental Hotel checkpoint on Nov. 18 is “deeply concerning.” Ryks addressed the letter to TSA’s Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell, requesting a meeting with TSA about the hotel checkpoint as well as “broader concerns regarding TSA staffing” at MSP.

The checkpoint, which is open from 5:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily for travelers with carry-on bags, is located on a $24 million skyway that is the only direct link between the hotel and Terminal 1 (Lindbergh). It was closed completely from December 2018 to April.

TSA touted the additional checkpoint during a recent spate of long security lines in the airport’s main terminal. The lines were caused by construction at the terminal’s south checkpoint, part of a $1.6 billion overhaul at the airport. The construction has since been completed at the checkpoint.

Ryks also expressed concern about Checkpoint 10 on the skyway at the main terminal. That checkpoint is staffed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., but was closed for several months earlier this year. In addition, one of Terminal 2’s checkpoints remains closed, “and the one that is operating at times experiences long lines extending outside the terminal, across a skyway” to a parking ramp, Ryks wrote.

Ryks noted that wait times at Terminal 1 “have increasingly become the subject of news reports and frustrated travelers on social media.”

Officials from TSA were not immediately available for comment.