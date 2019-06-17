A new structure to replace the pavilion destroyed in a fire at Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun last month will not be built until at least 2021, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The former pavilion had stood for almost 90 years before it burned down May 16, in what investigators say was an accidental fire caused by a man carelessly disposing of hookah embers. The building was deemed a total loss and was demolished.

The Park Board will likely undergo two years of planning and design for a replacement structure, according to an update given to commissioners last week.

Lola on the Lake, the concession that had occupied the pavilion, will operate on a short-term schedule in the meantime. It is serving from a food truck near the site on weekends.

The Park Board is working with Louis King, the restaurant’s owner, to potentially have more food trucks, a beer trailer and a tent for alcohol consumption in the future.

For now, only the floor of the pavilion remains, and the site is closed to the public. Workers will lay down a temporary surface on the site this summer for the food trucks and beer tent.

Nouh O. Elmi, 23, had disposed of hookah embers, which then grew into flames and spread inside the building, at the base of the pavilion, according to a criminal complaint filed this month. He was charged with a felony and remains free before a court appearance July 10.