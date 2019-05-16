The iconic pavilion on the northeast side of Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday and investigators are now trying to find out what sparked the blaze.

Neighbors saw flames shooting from the building which houses the popular Lola on the Lake restaurant about 4 a.m. and called firefighters to the scene. Crews were able to put out the raging blaze in about 20 minutes, but by then the metal roof on the concrete structure at 3000 E. Lake Calhoun Parkway had collapsed, said Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

Hours after the fire, the smell of smoke hung in the air and the building operated by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board appears to "be a total loss," Tyner said.

The area around the building was taped off as investigators began sifting through the charred debris to try to discover the cause.

Athena Priest, who along with her husband, Sheff, ran the Tin Fish restaurant for 14 years before ending their lease in 2017, said it was tough to see the damage.

"I'm shocked. I'm sad," Priest said while looking at the melted ruins. "We loved the place and it loved us back. This is the city's patio. It's sad for the city. It lost a good thing."

Minneapolis fire fighters inspected the damage to the pavilion and restaurant at Lake Calhoun/Bde Maka Ska caused by an early morning fire.

Priest, who was in tears Thursday morning, said she and her husband opened Tin Fish after looking at the forlorn building and thought it "was a shame that people didn't come to it." She wondered if people would come there to eat.

They did. Over the 14 years they were open, thousands came to nosh and sit by the lake. For others, particularly young workers, it was their first job.

"We raised families in that place," Priest said, referring to the young workers. "This feels like home. It was their home, too. It's gone. It is totaled. It's sad."

The season after Tin Fish closed, a new eatery, Lola on the Lake, opened. The restaurant, offering a combination of seafood, beverages and frozen treats had just opened for the 2019 season a few weeks ago.

Fire officials say lightning might have sparked the fire. There were thunderstorms in the area at the time.

City engineers were on the scene to assess the structural condition of the building, Tyner said.