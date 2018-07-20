A controversial proposal to cede some of the Minneapolis mayor’s power over police to the City Council passed its first test Friday morning.

After a contentious argument from the dais, the council voted 10-2 in favor of keeping alive a potential amendment to the city’s charter that would, for the first time in over a century, change the police power structure to split governance between the mayor and 13 members of the Council.

Though the question is several steps from making it on the ballot this November, the vote marks the first major showdown since the new Council was sworn in this year. It also marks a setback for Mayor Jacob Frey, who came out strongly against the proposal, alongside police Chief Medaria Arradondo, earlier this week.

The proposal will next go to a joint meeting of the Intergovernmental Relations Committee and Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee for further discussion. It will need to pass by Aug. 24 in order to get on the ballot in November. If Frey vetoes, the council can override, but it will take at least nine votes in favor.

Council Member Cam Gordon introduced the idea for the amendment late last month following protests from two officers’ shooting of Thurman Blevins, a black man in north Minneapolis.

On Friday, Council Member Alondra Cano, chair of the public safety committee, said she was “disgusted” with her colleagues supporting the amendment, accusing them of trying to rush the proposal to get it on the ballot this year and ignoring community and police input. Yet she ultimately voted for keeping the proposal alive.

Council President Lisa Bender emphasized the vote will only continue the conversation in the coming months, and the current process does not have enough transparency.

“I think the people of Minneapolis deserve a chance to weigh in on whether this system is working or not,” said Bender.

Voting in favor of the proposal were Bender, Cano, Gordon, Phillipe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Andrew Johnson, Kevin Reich, Jeremy Schroeder and Abdi Warsame. Opposed were Lisa Goodman and Linea Palmisano. Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins was absent.