Activists and relatives of Thurman Blevins, the black man shot and killed by two Minneapolis policemen last month, called for the officers’ firings at a Monday news conference outside City Hall.

Police “executed and murdered my cousin” Sydney Brown said at the news conference.

The news conference came as activists and members of the Blevins family distanced themselves from a meeting scheduled for later this week with the head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency investigating the shooting.

“To be clear, we have not called for meetings with law enforcement including the BCA,” said local activist Mel Reeves, a member of the Committee for Justice for June, coined after Blevin’s nickname Junior. “We have no desire to talk with people who they can feel better about what they have done to June. The only thing that will satisfy us is justice.”

Reeves said the Committee will host its own meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jenny Lind Elementary School, 5025 Bryant Ave. N. There, family, friends and members of the community will discuss what happened and plan more protests against the shooting.

It is the third meeting about the Blevins shooting to be held during the coming week.

Sydney Brown, the cousin of Thurman Blevins, is joined other family members and activists Monday, July 9, 2018, to call for criminal charges against two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot Blevins on June 23, 2018. Looking on are community activist Mel Reeves, left, and Blevins' aunt Jeanette Blevins, right.

On Tuesday, a meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the Minneapolis Urban League, 2100 Plymouth Av. N. organized by Al Flowers, an activist, who is coordinating the meeting with Minneapolis police.

A meeting is also planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at Webber Park, where BCA superintendent Drew Evans, will discuss the process of the investigation, according to Justin Terrell, executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage, which is organizing the meeting.

Blevins was killed June 23 after police responded to a 911 call that a man was firing a handgun in the air and at the ground. They shot and killed Blevins, 31, in an alley on the 4700 block between Alrich and Bryant avenues N. Blevins’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Blevins was black while the two officers were white. Mayor Jacob Frey has pledged to release body camera footage of the shooting once all witnesses were interviewed.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation has previously called the shooting “nothing short of heroic activity,” adding that the officers gave Blevins “numerous commands” to drop his weapon before they fired.

“June had no chance of coming out alive with these officers.” Brown said. “...This was a cowardly act done by the Minneapolis police department.”