Authorities on Monday released a transcript of the 911 call that preceded the death of Thurman Blevins, who was shot by police last month after a brief foot chase.

The five-minute call was made by an unidentified woman who told a dispatcher that she saw a man walking down the street, firing a silver 9mm handgun into the ground and in the air.

“You gotta move around before he shoots somebody!” the caller said, adding that the man had fired at least two rounds, which sent bystanders ducking for cover.

When a dispatcher asked for the woman’s name, she balked.

“Oh, no, no, no, no ma’am, I don’t want to be labelled as a snitch. Could be killed doing [expletive] like this. Please do not send no cops. Don’t say my name,” she said, according to the transcript.

A department spokeswoman declined to comment on the transcript’s release.

“As that’s part of the investigation, we wouldn’t be commenting on it,” said Sgt. Darcy Horn. She added that there had only been one 911 call, and not two as has been widely reported.

The case is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Last week, Mayor Jacob Frey announced his intention to release body camera footage from the shooting after he consults with Blevins’ family and the BCA wraps up its witness interviews.

Blevins, 31, was shot by two officers, Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt, who have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the BCA.