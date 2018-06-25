Thurman Blevins Jr. was shot multiple times by police when he was killed Saturday night following a foot chase in a north Minneapolis alley, according to an autopsy report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Blevins died at 5:35 p.m. of “multiple gunshot wounds” in the alley behind 4746 Bryant Ave. N., the report said. Witnesses said they heard several shots fired before Blevins was killed. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.

Hundreds mourned and protested over the weekend as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension dug in to its investigation of the 31-year-old black man’s death.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who appeared at a Sunday afternoon protest at the Fourth Precinct headquarters that drew about 300 people, and Mayor Jacob Frey, who attended an evening vigil near the shooting site that drew about 250, struggled to console and calm community members.

The two vowed that the investigation would be full, fair and transparent, stressing that the officers involved were wearing body cameras, and that the footage may hold some of the answers community members are demanding.

The well-wishers, activists and TV cameras had long since gone home, but Jerome Peters still stood sentinel Monday morning at the spot where his friend Blevins, known around the neighborhood as Junior, or Jun, had died.

Peters said he slept outside next to the memorial, and live-streamed the experience in hopes of drawing more attention to his killing.

Some neighbors had stopped by to pay their respects, Peters said. His friend’s death was a reminder of the fragility of life.

“It deters people from trying to be better,” Peters said. “Jun used to wear collared shirts all of the time and he was always looking out for the kids, and look at what they did to him.”

The makeshift memorial - of liquor bottles, cellphones, cash, candles and a purple Vikings jersey signed by his supporters - sat at the spot where Blevins was gunned down by police during a foot chase on Saturday. Sand covered the spots where his blood splashed onto the pavement.

Peters said he hoped the killing would prod people into action.

“Me knowing his spirit, he’s not upset because of what happened; he’s upset if we let it continue to happen,” he said.

In the hours after the shooting, competing narratives emerged.

According to police, just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at least two people called 911 to report that a man walking in the 4700 block of Bryant Avenue N. was firing a 9mm handgun into the air and ground.

But several witnesses said that they did not see a weapon and that Blevins ran away after police tried to use a Taser on him. He was running from police when he was shot, witnesses said.

Ivan Deloya, 16, said he watched the scene unfold from his front yard. He said he had been chatting with Blevins, whom he’s known for “a couple years.” Minutes later, he said he saw Blevins running west on 48th, a bottle in one hand, with two officers in pursuit. The three disappeared into the alley between Aldrich and Bryant. “I could see him running as fast as he could, screaming, ‘I don’t have a gun,’ ” Deloya said. “He only had a bottle in his hands.”

He recalled hearing close to a dozen shots fired.

Ebony Walker, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said she heard Blevins yelling, “I didn’t do anything! I don’t have anything!” in the alley.

Police union head Lt. Bob Kroll said he hasn’t seen the body camera footage but has spoken with the officers’ attorney, Kevin Short. “This is nothing short of heroic activity,” he said, adding that the officers gave Blevins “numerous commands” to drop his weapon before they fired. Neither officer used a Taser, he said, referring to several “false narratives.”

The officers are “traumatized,” he said. “Obviously no one in this line of work ever wants to be involved in something like this.”

On Saturday night, Deputy Police Chief Art Knight waded through the crowd. Several people pressed him on how the department intends to restore public trust. “Is every cop perfect? No,” Knight said, pointing out that three officers have been fired this year for misconduct.

Thurman Blevins' brother Manuel Moore, left, escorted his father Thurman Moore after a protest and rally Sunday at the Minneapolis' Fourth Precinct.

Knight said he hopes Minneapolis will follow the lead of other departments around the country by swiftly releasing bodycam footage. “I would love for that information to get out,” he said. “We have a lot of the narrative out there that we’d like to clarify.”