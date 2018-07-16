Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside the police chief and two Council Members, is speaking out Monday afternoon in opposition to a proposal to cede some control of the police department from his office to the City Council.

City Council Member Cam Gordon floated the idea late last month, following outcry over the police shooting of a Thurman Blevins, a black man in north Minneapolis, of a ballot initiative to amend the city’s charter to split governance over the police between the mayor’s office and council.

Frey, who currently has direct power over the department, promptly criticized the idea, calling it an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy that would slow the city’s ability to respond to police matters quickly.

On Monday, Frey scheduled a news conference with support from Chief Medaria Arradondo, members of the faith and business communities and Council Members Linea Palmisano and Alondra Cano. Cano has said that she would resign from her position as chair of the council’s committee on public safety if the amendment were to pass, saying the added time commitment would interfere with constituent work.

Several council members, including Andrew Johnson, Jeremiah Ellison and Council President Lisa Bender, have expressed support for the proposal, lamenting that the current power structure limits their ability to shape policy over an important city department.

The City Council will vote Friday on whether the measure should go on whether the proposal should move to the council’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee, another step toward being put on the ballot this November.