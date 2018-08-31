The Minneapolis City Council on Friday passed a moratorium on new tobacco shops, after retailers were seeking those licenses to circumvent the city’s restrictions on menthol tobacco sales.

While the moratorium is in effect, the city will not issue new licenses to businesses that want to open a tobacco shop. Existing tobacco businesses will be able to get their licenses renewed as usual.

The move comes a year after the City Council banned menthol tobacco sales in convenience and grocery stores. Tobacco shops can sell menthol, and the city saw a wave of applications for this category of business, city officials said.

“The Council is doing this now after months of deliberation and analysis noting the heightened number of tobacco only shop applications which are being concentrated in certain parts of Minneapolis,” said Council Member Alondra Cano, the author of the ordinance, in an e-mail. “The moratorium will give policy makers, city staff, and residents the time to assess the impact of our most recent regulations on tobacco and address any unintended outcomes from those actions.”

During the moratorium, the council will consider possible amendments to the zoning code and policies related to tobacco shops.

Minneapolis has in recent years tightened restrictions on tobacco sales. In addition to restricting the sales of menthol tobacco products to adult-only tobacco shops and liquor stores, the City Council in 2015 also banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in convenience stores. And in May, the City Council raised the age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21.

In St. Paul, the City Council voted in June to cap the number of tobacco retail licenses.