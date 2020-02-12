One of two men charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old in Minneapolis last year pleaded guilty Monday to the crime.

Andre Owens, 21, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to one count of second-degree murder for the July 19 killing of Quayshun Felton.

Felton died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The case against the second suspect, Shannon L. Blackman, 23, is pending.

Owens admitted in court that he was involved in the shooting, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18 to 31 years in prison.

According to the charges: Witnesses told police that two people on bicycles shot Felton. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the area of N. Colfax and 30th avenues.

A witness identified Owens and Blackman as the suspects.

Police located footage of the shooting that was recorded on a dash camera in a car parked down the street.

Charging documents did not specify a possible motive, but noted that a similar shooting occurred two hours earlier the same day about 3:23 p.m.

No one was hurt in that case, but police interviewed victims who said they were shot at by two people on bicycles and who identified Owens as one of the suspects. The victims told police Owens’ street name was “Suspect,” the complaint said.