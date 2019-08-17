A second alleged shooter was charged Friday in the killing of a 16-year-old boy in north Minneapolis last month.

Andre Owens, 20, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent for the July 19 killing of Quay Felton.

Authorities allege that Owens and Shannon Blackman both shot at Quay about 5:30 p.m. in the area of N. Colfax and 30th avenues.

Blackman, 23, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint against Owens: Witnesses told police that two people on bicycles shot at Quay, and that one suspect biked away “nonchalantly.”

The shooting was captured on dashcam video on a car parked down the street.

One witness told police he knew both shooters, and identified Owens and Blackman.