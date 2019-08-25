A man who was shot in the head over the weekend in Minneapolis has died, authorities said Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred about 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Aldrich Avenue N. between West Broadway and 21st Avenue, police said.

Authorities have yet to identify the man, said by police to be in his 20s, who was shot outside and brought to North Memorial Health Care in a private vehicle with two gunshots to the head, according to emergency dispatch audio.

According to the dispatch audio, additional officers were summoned to North Memorial after the shooting to provide crowd control as angry and grieving relatives showed up.

The location of the gunfire is known in the neighborhood as being particularly violent. It has a reputation for trouble, so much so that residents have taken to calling a nearby gas station by a grim nickname: the “Murder Station.”

In December, an adjoining block was the site of a shooting that left three people injured, including a 14-year-old who was walking to the corner store with his sister.

Anyone with information about this latest shooting is urged call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).