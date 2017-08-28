The teenager shot to death at a gas station in Crystal over the weekend was identified Monday as a former student-athlete at Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis.

Hae’veon Wesley, who lived in Brooklyn Park, was shot in the chest about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the SuperAmerica on West Broadway just south of Bass Lake Road, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Police have announced no arrests in the killing, nor have they revealed any of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Wesley was a senior last year at Patrick Henry, located on the city’s North Side, and was a standout running back for the football team.