The Gophers are hosts for a four-team, double-elimination regional that continues Saturday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Minnoesta and Georgia, which won their first-round games, will play at 3 p.m., followed by an elimination game between Drake and North Dakota State at 5:30 p.m.



The loser of the first game is scheduled to play the winner of the second at 8:30 p.m. The championship game will be played Sunday.

The first two games are currently scheduled for ESPN3, the network's web based service, although weather delays here and at regional sites around the nation could create changes.

To watch the game, click here and follow the links to the webstream.

You can follow the game with following play-by-play updates on the web by clicking here.

If tickets are available for purchase, they will be on the web here.

The tournament schedule and game notes provided by the university are here.

More about the Gophers and their three opponents are here.

The complete 64-team NCAA bracket is here.

Here's the story about Friday's 3-0 Minnesota victory over North Dakota State from Star Tribune reporter Megan Ryan.