MILWAUKEE -- The Twins have a quick turnaround after Tuesday night's 7-5 victory over the Brewers as the teams meet at 1:10 p.m. at Miller Park. It's a YouTube game, so if you want to watch, here's how.

Kyle Gibson pitches for the Twins against lefthander Gio Gonzalez.

The Twins are 7-9 in interleague play this season with four games remaining (today, then a three-game series against Washington).

Miguel Sano has reached safely in his past 24 starts in interleague play, with five home runs.

The Twins are the second best road team in MLB (.632) behind Tampa Bay (.645) after going 29-52 in road games in 2018. They are also first with 123 road home runs.

Byron Buxton (shoulder) and Nelson Cruz (wrist) still out for the Twins.

Second-place Cleveland plays host to Boston in a game that starts at 12:10 p.m. You can get game updates here.

A victory for the Twins would be their ninth sweep of the season.

Twins lineup:

Garver, C

Polanco, SS

Sano, 3B

Rosario, LF

Cron, 1B

Gonzalez, RF

Kepler, CF

Schoop, 2B

Gibson, P

Brewers lineup:

Grisham, LF

Grandal, C

Yelich, RF

Hiura, 2B

Moustakas, 3B

Cain, CF

Thames, 1B

Arcia, SS

Gonzalez, P