– The torque of a pennant race is enough to give a baseball fan whiplash.

The Twins, one day after dropping into second place behind Cleveland in the AL Central, built an early three-run lead in Miller Park, while Boston sped in front of the Indians. In the space of about three minutes, the tenor of the night changed: Cleveland rallied to send its game to extra innings, while the Brewers struck for four runs against Ryne Harper to overtake the Twins.

And 20 minutes later, about 90 seconds after the Red Sox handed the Indians a 10-inning loss, Marwin Gonzalez reversed the Twins’ fortunes again. Gonzalez crushed Milwaukee lefthander Josh Hader’s first pitch into Minnesota’s bullpen, a three-run homer that allowed the Twins to leapfrog Cleveland into first place once more with a dramatic 7-5 victory.

The Twins’ second win in their past seven games week opened a half-game advantage over Cleveland with 43 games to play, and allows Minnesota, and the hundreds of Twins fans among the announced crowd of 44,331, to celebrate its powerful offense rather than obsess over its recurring pitching problems.

Harper, who hadn’t surrendered a home run since July 5, who hadn’t allowed a four-run inning all year, was victimized by a frustrated Brewers offense. Harper faced four batters, and gave up hits to three of them, capped off by Yasmani Grandal’s three-run blast that put Milwaukee in front, if only temporarily.

In doing so, Harper followed similar recent costly outings by Taylor Rogers, Sam Dyson and Trevor May.

Minnesota Twins’ Marwin Gonzalez celebrates with Eddie Rosario after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Keston Hiura led off the seventh inning with a sharp single to left on a 2-2 curveball from Harper. Then the rookie righthander fell behind reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich 2-0, and was forced to throw a fastball that Yelich pounced upon. It reached the warning track in left-center, a double that scored Hiura.

Ryan Braun followed with a dribbler that appeared to be an easy out, but home plate umpire Rob Drake ruled that Braun’s bat had touched Garver’s glove, and Braun was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. That set up Harper’s final, and costliest, pitch: a first-pitch curveball that Grandal was waiting on. He pounded it into the Twins’ bullpen, a three-run home run.

The shame of it for the Twins? For the first time in several starts, Martin Perez had delivered. Sort of.

Like Jake Odorizzi three nights before him, Martin Perez gave the Brewers chance after chance to rough him up and extend the Twins’ slump. And like Odorizzi, he toughened up when he had to.

Perez allowed Brewers to reach base in each of his six innings, but in five of them he stranded a runner in scoring position, blanking Milwaukee (0-for-10) in those situations.

The veteran lefthander, winless since July 5, had been ineffective in his two previous August starts, allowing 11 earned runs in 11 innings and endangering his spot in the Twins’ starting rotation. And it’s difficult to say he was much sharper on Tuesday.

But for a night, baserunners didn’t matter. Perez allowed six hits over six innings, and walked four more Brewers. But only in the fourth inning, when Jorge Polanco allowed a force-out throw from Perez to glance off his glove, did Milwaukee score a run off the Twins’ embattled starter.

Meanwhile, Garver provided the biggest hit of the night — until Gonzalez’s eighth-inning dramatics. The Twins’ catcher, who now has seven home runs in eight interleague starts, connected off Brewers starter Chase Anderson in the third inning, driving a two-run blast over the center field fence, his 22nd of the year. Luis Arraez also drove in a run by beating a double-play relay, and Ehire Adrianza contributed a pinch-hit double to score another run.