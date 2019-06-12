After a narrow 6-5 victory over Seattle on Tuesday night, the Twins face the Mariners again tonight (7:10, FSN) at Target Field.
Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.14 ERA) is shooting for his ninth victory, which would tie him for the major league lead. One-time Twins pitcher Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.10) will be the Seattle pitcher, although the Mariners will use an opener.
Jonathan Schoop, who homered Tuesday, gets the night off as Marwin Gonzalez, who drove in the winning run, plays second base. Miguel Sano will hit eighth for the first time in his Twins career.
The Twins lineup:
The Twins signed their No. 1 pick, Keoni Cavaco, before Tuesday's game.
