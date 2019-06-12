The Twins announced Tuesday they have signed first-round pick Keoni Cavaco from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. He was the 13th overall pick in last week’s draft.

Cavaco signed for $4,050,000, according to a source with knowledge of the agreement, or $147,300 (3.5%) less than the slot figure of $4,197,300 assigned by MLB.

Cavaco, who turned 18 on June 2, is a 6-1, 180-pound infielder. He is the first player from Eastlake High School to be drafted in the first round since Adrián González was the first overall pick by the Florida Marlins in 2000.

Cavaco was named to the 2019 Preseason California Region All-High School Senior First Team, was named a 2018 High School Underclassmen All-American High Honorable Mention and was ranked the No. 1 high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game.

Cavaco will report to the rookie level Gulf Coast League Twins in Fort Myers.

Cavaco was at Target Field on Tuesday, where the Twins are set to open a long homestand. Check back with startribune.com later in the evening for more on Cavaco's signing.