DULUTH – The homeless man charged with setting ablaze a historic Duluth synagogue pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Matthew J. Amiot was charged last week with causing negligent fires to the Adas Israel Congregation Synagogue.
The complaint said Amiot, 36, told police he started the fire and tried to spit on it to put it out, but when it would not go out he walked away.
This is a breaking news story. Check startribune.com for updates.
