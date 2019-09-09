An overnight fire engulfed and destroyed a synagogue in downtown Duluth and continued to burn many hours later Monday morning.

The blaze erupted about 2:20 a.m. at Adas Israel Synagogue of Duluth at 302 E. 3rd St., said city spokeswoman Kate Van Daele.

There is no indication of any injuries, Van Daele said.

Firefighters have yet to get inside the building, she said.

The building is "pretty much a total loss," Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie said.

Fire investigators have yet to give a preliminary indication of how the blaze began.

The Adas Israel congregation was formed in 1885, and the cornerstone of this location was laid in 1901 before construction was completed in 1902. As of a few years ago, the congregation totaled roughly 75 members.