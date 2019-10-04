A fourth suspect is in jail in connection to the fatal shooting of a Duluth man in September.

Taylor Ann Fredrickson, 27, was charged Friday with felony aiding an offender in the Sept. 21 death of Timothy Jon Nelson.

Two men, Christopher Boder and James Peterson, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in what authorities describe as retribution for an attempted robbery.

Prosecutors say Fredrickson is Boder’s significant other, and that she lied about his whereabouts when questioned by police.

“The evidence obtained during the course of the investigation has revealed [Fredrickson’s] statement to law enforcement about defendant Boder being with her the entire night so he could not have committed the murder was false.”

An additional suspect — Peterson’s girlfriend — has also been charged with aiding an offender for allegedly taking guns involved in the night’s events.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and ask those with information to call 218-730-5050.