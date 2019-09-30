DULUTH — A third suspect has been charged in the death of a Duluth man that prosecutors say stemmed from a drug deal turned robbery turned retaliation.

Amber Rose Louise Forrest, 29, was charged with felony aiding and abetting an offender in the shooting death of Timothy Jon Nelson on Sept. 21.

Two Duluth men, Christopher Boder and James Peterson, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder last week and are being held on $750,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Forrest is Peterson's "on again off again" girlfriend and that she took BB guns from his residence after police made an initial sweep following the early morning shooting.

According to the charges:

The victim, Nelson, dropped off an unnamed woman to buy meth from Boder. Nelson later attempted to rob Boder and was "trying to 'act tough' " by flashing a BB gun. Boder and Peterson then confronted and shot Nelson.

After Forrest was interviewed by police on Tuesday, she used a ladder to climb into Boder's and Peterson's home, crawled through a window and took two BB guns.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.