Christopher Floyd Boder and James Michael Peterson were charged Friday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of a Duluth father of five last weekend.

Timothy Nelson died from a gunshot wound to the stomach early Sunday morning in Duluth after what prosecutors say is a drug deal that turned to robbery and then retaliation.

According to the charges against Boder, 31, and Peterson 38, both of Duluth:

Nelson drove an unnamed woman to buy meth from Boder and dropped her off near Boder's home. Nelson then displayed a handgun and demanded money from Boder as the deal was happening in Boder's car, later telling the woman over the phone that he was "bored so he thought he would rob some random drug dealers."

She helped set up a meeting between Nelson, Boder and Peterson later that night to "take care of everything," and then was dropped off.

She told police that she talked to Peterson hours later, and when she asked if Nelson was dead, she was told, "He still had a pulse when we walked away."

Christopher Boder (left) and James Peterson are charged with second degree murder in the killing of Duluth resident Tim Nelson.

The first officer who arrived on scene around 1:47 a.m. also detected a pulse. Nelson was then taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

At their initial court appearance on Friday, Boder "vehemently" denied the allegations, while Peterson "disagreed" with some of the allegations, their public defenders told the judge.

Bail for each was set at $750,000. Their next court appearance will be Oct. 22.