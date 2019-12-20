Stephen Frenz, once one of the city’s biggest and most powerful landlords, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin District Court to 60 days in the county workhouse for a perjury conviction arising from phony apartment leases and records he submitted to housing court nearly four years ago.

Frenz declined to speak to the court when Judge Robert Awsumb handed down the sentence, which includes up to three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service. He may have the opportunity for work release and home monitoring.

Robert Sicoli, Frenz’s attorney, said he will consult with Frenz, but anticipates an appeal.

Frenz must serve 30 days,

Frenz once owned and operated more than 60 apartment houses in Minneapolis. However, during the same court case where Frenz committed perjury, pro bono lawyers from Faegre Baker Daniels, who were representing tenants, uncovered evidence that Frenz was in financial partnership with Spiros Zorbalas, who was banned by the city in 2010 from holding rental licenses.

The city dug deeper and confirmed the two men’s deep business connection.

That led the City Council to revoke all of Frenz’s rental licenses, forcing him to sell his properties. Only a handful remain in his possession, including five buildings in the Corcoran neighborhood. Frenz has been trying to evict them while tenants have been trying to buy them from Frenz, turning them into owner-occupied cooperatives.

Frenz’s perjury conviction grew out of a housing court case in 2016. He was trying to persuade a housing court referee to throw out a tenants remedies action brought against him on behalf of low-income tenants who were trying to restore heat to their south Minneapolis apartments during a bitter January cold spell.

Frenz argued that a majority of tenants did not sign onto the suit, which was required under state statute. He had children’s shoes and clothes planted in some empty apartments to appear the units were occupied, them wrote up fake apartment leases and records, which he submitted them to the court.

The scam was exposed by the Faegre lawyers who were given a tour of the apartments and noticed that the apartments were usually bare and there were no toys to suggest children were actually living there. Working with United Renters for Justice, a tenants rights group, the tenants’ lawyers outlined the fraud in court and Frenz was forced to withdraw his affidavit and his attorneys resigned.

