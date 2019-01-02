Stephen Frenz, an embattled Minneapolis landlord stripped of his rental licenses, was charged with perjury for allegedly falsifying an affidavit to defend a 2016 lawsuit, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday morning.

The criminal charge, filed in Hennepin County District Court, accuses Frenz of lying in an effort to dismiss a suit brought by housing advocates clamoring for better conditions in one of his buildings.

According to the complaint, Frenz fabricated evidence to make it seem as if though families were living in three vacant units in a building at 3057 14th Av. S. He also pressured employees to sign leases for the units even though they had no intention of moving in.

After an allegedly falsified affidavit was filed in March 2016, Frenz faced accusations of fraud and his attorneys quit.

Frenz was summoned for his first court appearance on Feb. 8. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

The county rarely charges people with perjury, Freeman said. This one, however, was "a winner."

"This one was really blatant," he said. "He not only lied about it in writing, he manufactured the evidence and went to great lengths to do this."

The 2016 lawsuit, supported by Inquilinxs Unidxs por Justicia, or United Renters for Justice, accused Frenz of failing to deal with infestations of roaches, mice and other pests in the building. Frenz's affidavit had argued that the groups had not received the support from the majority of tenants required to bring forth litigation.

Frenz took inspectors through the building, including a unit that was "very sparsely furnished, with a bed and a pot on the stove," according to the complaint. Another unit had "some children's shoes, but no toys, clothing or other items that would be expected if a child was living there."

"Any parent knows that wherever kids are, there are toys, so it was obviously set up to look like people were living there," Freeman said.

A pest control company who had worked in the building was also contacted by Frenz to remove the word "vacant" for the three units in an invoice, according to the complaint.

Authorities in 2018 reached out to two former and current employees of Frenz, who said they had signed leases for the units but had no plans to move in. One of those employees told investigators that Frenz said he could use the unit to house friends who came from Mexico. They were unable to confirm that another name on the tenant ledger was a real person.

Frenz was once seen as a savior for purchasing properties in need of repair but has since faced significant legal setbacks for inaction on those properties. A Hennepin County District Court referee reversed his eviction of tenants from a different apartment building last month.