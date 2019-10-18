A jury convicted embattled former Minneapolis landlord Stephen Frenz convicted of felony perjury Friday.

The jury of five women and seven men convicted Frenz of the single count following two days of testimony. They received the case at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and resumed deliberating Friday morning before reaching the verdict shortly after 1 p.m.

Frenz, 56, of Minneapolis, stood trial in Hennepin County District Court for one count of felony perjury for allegedly lying in a written affidavit filed in housing court in 2016. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Diane Krenz told jurors that Frenz created three fake tenants in an attempt to get the housing court case against him thrown out, since state law required a majority of units in a building to approve such civil action.

The issue began in January 2016 when a group of tenants at Frenz’s property in the 3000 block of 14th Avenue S. filed a petition for emergency intervention by the court. They claimed the building wasn’t adequately heated, the front door could be opened by outsiders and the premises were “infested” with roaches, bedbugs and mice.

A team of attorneys and investigators from Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, the law firm representing the tenants pro-bono in housing court, discovered inconsistencies in the information Frenz gave the court by using public records and utility billing information from Xcel Energy.

Frenz’s long and troubled career as a Minneapolis landlord has been marked by several public fights with his tenants and the city, including the loss of his rental license and a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2018 to resolve a class-action lawsuit.

One of Frenz’s defense attorneys, Paul Engh, tried to cut through the controversy surrounding his client, including accusations that he staged vacant units to appear occupied in the 2016 case, by telling jurors the only thing they should consider is whether anyone read Frenz an oath before he signed the affidavit.

“Remember,” Engh said, “this is a dispute about one piece of this case, and it is about the oath. Everything else is superfluous.”

Prosecutors told jurors that Frenz knew he was under oath because although the 2016 affidavit did not include the word “oath” or warnings of perjury, it included other language — “being duly sworn,” “I have personal knowledge of the facts attested to in this Affidavit” and “Subscribed and sworn to before me” — that indicated an obligation to the truth.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

