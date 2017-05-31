A dozen or so Dakota tribal elders and their supporters gathered Wednesday morning at Walker Art Center to meet with artist Sam Durant, Walker executive director Olga Viso and leaders from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the city of Minneapolis.

The meeting will determine the next steps in the anticipated removal of Durant’s “Scaffold” from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, which was set to reopen Saturday after two years of renovation but was postponed until June 10.

The scene was quiet, somewhat tense, as the elders spoke among themselves and with younger people from the community. They did not provide their names and asked that reporters not intrude on the meeting, which involved a neutral mediator, Stephanie Hope Smith.

Beforehand, the Walker had Durant, a Los Angeles-based artist, watch a documentary about the Dakota.

“My hope is that the Walker begins to understand that they need to make significant changes in their community-engagement practices,” said Kate Beane, a Dakota public historian and museum professional. “They need to hire a more diverse staff and make proper outreach a commitment and priority. They can make this a learning moment, and showcase Dakota and other Native artists at their gallery more. They can speak with us and not about us.”

Constructed of lumber, Durant’s massive “Scaffold” (2012) appears at first like a viewing deck or climbing gym, but its design is based on gallows used for seven U.S. state-sanctioned executions, including abolitionist John Brown and 38 Dakota men hung in Mankato, Minn., after the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War. Intended as a space for “meditation on capital punishment and white supremacy,” the work was not discussed in advance with the Dakota people, who once held much of southern and western Minnesota; Minneapolis and St. Paul were established on land ceded by the Dakota in 1805.

The controversy erupted Friday after Viso posted a letter to the Native community on the Walker web site, expressing regret for not consulting with them earlier, and inviting community members to help determine what to do next.

The work — and the process by which it was selection — caused outrage and pain among Dakota community members, some of whom lost relatives in that execution.

Walker and city officials “need to be held accountable and take responsibility in a way that unites our communities and changes how they do things,” says Beane. “They need to see us.”

Only two people were at the encampment outside the fence near “Scaffold” Wednesday morning, including J.R. Bobick, an organizer with Native Lives Matter. He was wearing a Standing Rock T-shirt, and had arrived to relieve someone else who had been there all night, holding watch over the area. As time passed a few Walker employees gathered outside, while others stopped by to inquire about the protest. A group of schoolchildren arrived around 11 a.m. to learn more about what was going on. Meanwhile, men in hard hats and neon-yellow vests continued digging into the ground outside the Walker, positioning artworks including the giant boulders of Jim Hodges’ “Untitled.”

Signs decrying the sculpture as “not art” and listing the names of the 38 men killed in Mankato covered the fences where protestors began gathering Friday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled to last from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a public press conference at 2 p.m. Watch for coverage at startribune.com this afternoon.