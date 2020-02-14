The city of Minneapolis has settled with the family of Terrance Franklin for $795,000, closing the books on a yearslong dispute in federal court more thank six years after he was fatally shot by Minneapolis police,

The City Council approved the payment after a brief, closed-door meeting Friday morning.

“This was just a tragedy for everyone involved,” City Council President Lisa Bender said after the vote. “I think our policy changes in the police department, the leadership changes have really created a scenario where this would be unlikely to happen again. So, I think it’s time to move forward and really continue with the changes that we’re making in the police department to make sure this never happens again.”

The 22-year-old Franklin was shot in the darkened basement of a South Side home on May 10, 2013, after a struggle with SWAT officers, who suspected he was involved in an earlier burglary. Two officers were also struck by gunfire during the altercation, but both survived.

A lawsuit filed by Franklin’s father, Walter Louis Franklin, II, alleges that Franklin had already surrendered with both hands in the air when he was shot, but police and city officials maintain that he was shot after wresting control of an M5 rifle from an officer. The officers involved were cleared in an internal investigation, and a grand jury concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

No independent witnesses saw the deadly confrontation. Franklin’s family, friends and supporters, however, rejected the official police account of what happened and launched a public awareness campaign alleging that officers had no right to shoot Franklin, known to friends as “Mookie.”

Bender said she hopes that the increased use of body cameras by Minneapolis police offices will allow for clarity in future cases.

“That change, I think, will help us going forward understand what happened in these scenarios,” she said.

The settlement to Franklin’s family would be the latest paid by the city for a fatal police-involved shooting. In August, the city paid $200,000 to the family of Jamar Clark, who was killed in a November 2015 confrontation with two white police officers on the city’s North Side, an incident that heightened racial tensions and prompted a weekslong encampment outside a nearby police station.

In June, the city approved a record $20 million settlement to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed in July 2017 by then-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Noor, who was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter, is now serving a prison sentence.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.