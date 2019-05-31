Leaders of Children’s Theatre Company issued a public apology Friday to a former victim of child sex abuse from whom they were seeking to recover court costs.

“Last week we failed in our commitment to be empathetic and respectful in our handling of our legal obligation,” artistic director Peter Brosius said in a 4-minute video alongside the Minneapolis theater’s managing director, Kimberly Motes. “We let a court filing go forward without thinking about how it would feel from your perspective. That was our mistake and we want to set it right, starting with this clear and unambiguous promise: Under no circumstances will we seek to recover any costs from you.”

Laura Stearns is one of 17 plaintiffs who have filed suit against the CTC and its instructors since 2015, saying there was widespread sexual abuse at the Minneapolis theater in the 1970s and 1980s. Her case was the first to come to trial. A Minneapolis jury returned a $3.68 million verdict against Jason McLean, a former teacher at CTC who is accused of raping ­Stearns and at least four other students in the 1980s. But while the jury found that CTC had been negligent, it was not liable for damages.

At a hearing last Friday, CTC’s attorneys argued that because they were the prevailing party in the trial, they should be reimbursed for $283,000 of their court costs. As a result, several former students called for a boycott of the theater. McLean apparently has fled to Mexico, and Stearns says she is unlikely to recover any money from him.

Motes also apologized to the community “for the distress we have caused over the last week, for creating anger and division and for forcing people to choose sides when we all agree that victims need our support and empathy and that keeping children safe is paramount.”

The leaders of the theater pledged to donate proceeds from a performance of “Matilda” to support survivors, and to work to resolve the outstanding cases of long-ago abuse brought under the Minnesota Child Victims Act.

“We will continue to work with the survivors who have filed lawsuits and will work toward settlements that will give them the help and healing they need,” said Brosius. “Going forward, we will also explore ways to meaningfully partner with organizations dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and the support of survivors.”

